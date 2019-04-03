Tommy Fleming live at the Theatre Royal

Tommy Fleming’s nationwide ‘Voice of Hope II’ tour touches down at Waterford’s Theatre Royal on Thursday, April 25th (8pm, Tickets: €31). In September 2018, Tommy recorded ‘Voice of Hope II’ in the beautiful setting of Galway Cathedral – following on from the phenomenal success of Voice of Hope (2005) which is one of the best-selling Irish albums ever!



The Voice of Hope II tour will be a special collection of spiritual and inspirational songs along with some of Tommy’s best-known hits. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of “Danny Boy”, “Isle of Inisfree” and “Hard Times” – all songs that you know and love but you have never heard them until you hear Tommy Fleming’s version.

He also covers songs like “The Town I Loved So Well”, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters”, “Green Fields of France” and “Something Inside So Strong” along with many more. Tommy turns each song into his own with his passionate and powerful style – touching emotions in you that only music can reach.

While Tommy’s music may be difficult to classify, fans use such words as “deeply emotional, romantic and sincere” to describe the feelings it evokes. One reviewer described his music as falling into a genre of Symphonic Pop that still awaits a name.Tommy’s unique talent has brought him worldwide recognition with several sell-out tours in Ireland, the UK, the USA, Australia and Japan.

The mere mention of a Tommy Fleming concert has ‘sold out’ signs being displayed at venues from Dublin to Darwin within the space of minutes.He has a universal appeal to all ages and backgrounds with a fan base that is growing stronger worldwide year by year.



Tickets are available from the Box Office (051-874402) or www.theatreroyal.ie