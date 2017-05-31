Track Dogs to play Central Arts

Uniquely-styled Spanish-based band Track Dogs bring their lively melodic sound to Central Arts on June 2nd as part of their Summer Tour of Ireland.Track Dogs’ music is a mix of styles, with folk, pop, rock, bluegrass and country all perfectly measured to give a result filled with positivity and joy, which they transmit from the very first minute, turning every performance into a real party.Made up of two Irishmen, an Englishman and an American the band take their name from the maintenance teams working the subway tracks in New York City.These teams must look out for each other and are a closely-knit group much like the band of four ex-pats living in Madrid who came together in 2011 to make their unique brand of acoustic music.Over the course of the year the band will also be appearing at several festivals throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe, and this is a chance for Waterford audiences to catch this very cool and stylish band in the intimate setting of Central Arts. Doors on the night open at 9pm.Tickets are priced at €12 but Early Bird Tickets for just €10 and can still be purchased at www.centralarts.ie. This is a BYOB gig so a guaranteed cheap night out. For further info about this and all other events happening in Central Arts check out their Facebook page.

