Trad By the Suir

Countdown to John Dwyer Trad Weekend



The annual John Dwyer Trad Weekend is one of many highlights during the forthcoming Imagine Arts Festival which will run across Waterford city from October 18th to the 28th.

The weekend will host workshops, sessions, album launches and concerts set to feature some of the best traditional musicians from all across the country

On Friday, October 19th, the weekend will get off to a lively start with a celebration of Traditional Music from The Deise. This very special night will feature a host of traditional music and song from all corners of Waterford city and county.



Performing on the night will be internationally renowned uilleann piper Jimmy O’Brien Moran, respected traditional singer Ciarán Ó Gealbháin, fiddle trio Seán Ó Fearghail, Paddy Tutty and Neill Byrne, talented Tramore sisters Rebecca and Jana McCarthy-Kent and the vibrant up-and-coming young band from An Rinn Nuadán.Music and dance workshops will be on offer throughout the weekend with musicians Liz Kane on fiddle, Ronan O’Flaherty on Concertina, Michelle Mulcahy on Accordion, Conor Connolly on Banjo, George McAdam on Tin Whistle, Tracy Ryan on Flute, Louise Mulcahy on Uilleann Pipes, Sean Nós dancer Pádraic Keane and dancer Irene Cunningham.A gala concert evening will be a weekend highlight, featuring John Dwyer and friends with the man himself joined by old friends from the Castle Ceilí Band – Seán Keane of The Chieftains fame on fiddle, his brother James Keane on accordion with Charlie Lennon on piano, and Mick O’Connor and Michael Tubridy on flutes.

Rarely heard together nowadays, this historic night will see members of the band come together to honour John at this special concert.

The concert will also feature music from Ronan O’Flaherty (fiddle), Conor Connolly (accordion) and Padraic Keane (pipes), Michelle and Louise Mulcahy (concertina and flute), George McAdam (banjo), Liz Kane (fiddle), Edel Fox (concertina) and Lia Byrne (fiddle).The final of the Under 18 Composition competition will also be held, the competition is open to traditional musicians on all instruments, for all tune types, within the traditional idiom. If you would like to enter please send mp3/digital recordings to johndwyertradweekend@ outlook.com before Friday, October 12th. The winning tunes will be chosen by John Dwyer himself.Many more events are set to take place during the John Dwyer Trad Weekend including a series of ‘Pub Sessions’ will also be on offer at venues across Waterford City plus musicians Josephine Marsh and Barry and Laura Kerr will all launch their new albums.

For further details on all John Dwyer Trad Weekend events and for tickets see www.imagineartsfestival.com