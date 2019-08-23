Tramore Races a huge success with numbers up

The Tramore Races was blessed with the weather this year and, despite some unpredictable weather forecasts, thousands attended the races over the 4 day August festival.

Owen Byrne told the Munster Express on Sunday that overall attendances were up at least 10 per cent from 18,000 last year to over 20,000 this year.

Online ticket sales, a big young crowd for the style evening on the Saturday and a fine day meant that people turned out in force. Sunday was a little less than last year with the competition of the All Ireland final between south neighbours Kilkenny and Tipperary being a factor.

Famous rugby commentator Brent Pope was a male judge for the style evening and former Miss Ireland, Aoife Walsh from Clonmel covered the ladies side with over 280 entries this year, again an increase.

A Tipperary woman, Aine O Malley was judged the winner with her blue/green dress. On the male side a Belfast man, Ryan Hyland won the male prize from TRM menswear with Catherine Keighery of Red Lane sponsoring the €1000 voucher for the women . The House of Waterford Crystal were also involved.

There was an international flavour too with many nationalities entering from the UK, Europe, China, Philippines and even Africa. There was a brilliant atmosphere in the tent, Teresanne O’Reilly did the MC work.

Owen said there was a strong contingent again from Manchester with sponsorship and support from the business Assembly Techniques.

There was even an American sponsor said MC , Kieran O Connor with McCarthys Irish Bar from Lexington, Kentucky, a major racing location over there with Roddy O Byrne from Kilmacthomas who is a great supporter of Tramore Races.

28 races were run in total and things went smoothly.

Rachel Blackmore was the leading jockey with 4 wins and one on the Sunday.

There were large fields the 3 national hunt days and punters did well by all accounts

Waterford Chamber of Commerce again had a promotion on the Friday evening and numbers were well up at 280. A bigger marquee was there this year and this was part sponsored by Blackwater Gin company.

The Vee did a very good job on the catering and the Kazbar ran the bars this year, which was a change.

There was also good feedback with the famous racing lady Henrietta Knight from the UK praising the condition of the track. She is a former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, said Kieran.

Kieran O Connor also noted good support from local hotels as sponsors with the Sands, Majestic, Waterfront and Hibernian even the Strand Inn in Dunmore East was hosting guests for Tramore Races.

The Gillane family and Tramore Amusements were also good sponsors, as were the Victoria and O Neill’s . Notable family sponsors were Pollmeiers, Woodbourn, Cowmans and Christy O Connor family. Tramore has that loyalty affect that people love supporting added, Kieran O Connor..

The Flynn family of the Park Hotel are also great supporters and EY were there on the Friday.

Ruby Walsh was on hand giving some racing analysis and commentating was Peter O Hehir a son of the famous Micheal O Hehir who commentated in Tramore back in the 50s and 60s we were told.

Racing TV is a big part of racing today.

Tramore Race course director Willie Mullins also had a successful meeting with a few wins.

See Sport and Encore for more reports and photos.

