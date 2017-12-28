Tramore’s Brian Walsh wins big at Milan Film Festival

Michelle Heffernan Reports

Tramore-born writer and actor Brian Walsh has made international headlines again when a film he scripted scooped two awards at the Milan International Filmmakers Festival which ran from November 25th to December 2nd.

Brian’s critically acclaimed comedy, ‘The Gaelic Curse’ was awarded Best Comedy as well as Best Supporting Actor at the Red Carpet Awards held in Milan on December 2nd.

Just last month, ‘The Gaelic Curse’ wowed audiences in Germany where it scooped the Best Comedy Feature Film Award at the Berlin International Filmmakers Festival.



Brian was born in Tramore in 1959. Son of a local grocer, he itched for something more exciting than shop floors and moved from the Prom to the bright lights of Hollywood at just 30 years of age.A talented musician, Brian made a name for himself playing in LA-based trad group ‘The Gaelic Storm’ and his big break came when the band was cast in James Cameron’s blockbuster ‘Titanic’ in 1997

Brian later moved into acting, starring in numerous productions by LA Celtic Arts Centre. His transition into production followed in 2005, when Brian produced, edited and acted in comedy horror film ‘The Guardian’.

Having found his feet behind the lens, Brian is now receiving international recognition for his most recent project, ‘The Gaelic Curse’, which was shot in Ireland and features an all Irish cast and crew. The Gaelic Curse is a true gem of a movie, combining elements of Irish folklore with modern Irish humour to create a light hearted romantic comedy.



The film focuses on the ‘Gaelic Curse’, a spell cast by the devil on two Irish servants who accidentally killed an Irish high king.The curse is fabled to be “passed down through generations” and finds its story told through the mouths of two remarkably funny characters; Bailey, a hunchback from LA, and ‘Limp’, a cripple from rural Ireland.The myth of the curse eventually brings these protagonists together, and their lives become very comically intertwined as they seeks to break the spell that has long afflicted them.

The film has won a myriad of awards so far, including Best Comedy/Drama and Foreign Feature at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Festival, Best Foreign Film at The United International Film Festival 2017, Best Feature Narrative at the Monarch Film Festival Pacific Grove 2016 and now, as mentioned, Best Comedy Feature at the Berlin International Filmmakers Festival and Best Comedy plus Best Supporting Actor at the Milan International Filmmakers festival.

‘The Gaelic Curse’ is now due for release in India in 2018, and one hopes its European success will be repeated in Asia. We wish the very best of luck and continued success to Brian!