Voci Ladies Choir at the Medieval Museum

A Sunday morning in May, atmospheric venue, beautiful music – what more could you ask for?

Don’t miss this hour long concert with Waterford’s award winning Voci Ladies Choir, under the direction of Fintan Scanlon and accompanied by Siobhan Keappock on Sunday, May 13th at 12.30pm in the Medieval Museum.

The eclectic programme includes ‘The Little Jazz Mass’ by Bob Chilcott, ‘Mo Ghile Mear’, arranged by the late Sue Furlong, ‘Bogoróditse Dyévo’ (Rejoice, O Virgin) by Rachmaninoff and the spirited ‘Keep Your Lamps’ arranged by Randi Grundahl Rexroth.

The concert will also feature a special guest, Jennifer Hartery on Classical Guitar. Voci is a female voice choir which was founded in 2005. The choir consistently contributes to the musical life of the city, giving recitals and sharing concerts with other local groups.

Voci has had many competitive successes and last year won the female choir category in the New Ross choral festival for the third time. This year, the choir took second place in the Dr Arthur Colohan Adult Choir Competition at the Kilkenny Music Festival.

Jennifer Hartery began studying classical guitar at the age of 16 under renowned guitarist, Michael O’Toole. She graduated from the WIT in 2010, where she majored in classical guitar performance. During her time at WIT, Jennifer won the Fintan O’Carroll and was runner up in the ESB Feis Ceoil competition.

Jennifer has recently returned from the UK where she had been teaching for seven years. During her time there, Jennifer shared her love of the classical guitar with hundreds of students and was the leader of many ensembles, one of which had the opportunity to perform at Wembley arena in 2016.. Tickets are €7 (€5 Concession) available on the door