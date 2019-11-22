Waterford Artisan Makers at Gifted Fair, Cork

Two Waterford artisan makers will be in the spotlight at the Gifted Craft and Design Fair, Cork at City Hall Cork from November 29 to December 1.Marie Ronayne from Ardmore, Co Waterford is an artisan jeweller who has a huge love for the sea and gives part of the proceeds of each of her sales from Ardmore Jewellery to the RNLI.The waters at Ardmore play a huge inspirational part in both the work and social life of Marie, and every morning, whatever the weather, she meets friends for a swim.However, Marie is all too aware of the dangers that the sea can pose, which led to her life-long affiliation with the RNLI.

“I was quite young when I went out fishing with my dad, brother and a few friends and we were quite far from the shore when the engine failed,” said Marie.“You are talking about 45 years ago so there were no mobile phones back then. Dad raised a red flag and my mother noticed it from the beach and alerted the RNLI who came to rescue us.”Marie prides herself on using fair trade materials and is constantly trying to source more sustainable products for use in her workshop.“I use eco-silver and 100 per cent fair trade gold in my pieces and have recently sourced fair trade cultured pearls from Denmark,” she said.

Formerly known as the City Hall Crafts Fair, Gifted Cork is the traditional start to the Christmas shopping season and is home to over 100 stands packed with original gifts from food to fashion, jewellery and beyond.

This year sees the launch of Art Source Cork, featuring the best of contemporary Irish artists, which will run alongside Gifted Cork, which will feature 20 of Ireland’s top artists and galleries showcasing affordable contemporary art for the home.Also featured at Gifted Cork is Adele Stanley, a Mahon Bridge-based ceramist who strives to make useful, simple objects that people can enjoy and use every day.

Adele has recently embarked on a new style of simplicity in her work, which she hopes people will use on an everyday basis.

Each piece is cast using liquid porcelain, and once the piece is dried and finished, it is painted with layers of coloured slips to create vivid surfaces.The coloured clay is left unglazed, enhancing its tactile quality and is contrasted with shiny glazed surfaces, and this technique is used to create butter dishes, mugs and pots.

Gifted Cork also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 25 local artisan food producers, tempting visitors with the best of the season’s fare.“There will be a huge concentration on sustainable gifts at Gifted Cork, with some of Ireland’s most original sustainable fashion, beauty and homeware brands,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

Gifted Craft and Design Fair Cork and Art Source Cork take place at the City Hall Cork from November 29 to December 1. Full details can be found online at giftedcork.ie