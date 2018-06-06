Waterford Country Fair at Curraghmore

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday’s Waterford Country Fair, a family-focused, carnival event which celebrates the very best of country life and living while also raising funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland. Pet ferret displays, puppet shows, live cookery demonstrations, Irish Draft Horse Show and jumping classes and much more have been added to the day-long programme at the 2,500 acre estate. Other highlights include fearless jousting knights on horseback, stunning birds of prey, artisan food and crafts from the four corners of Ireland and so much more.

The fair, now in its fourth staging, offers a unique opportunity for everyone to embrace all that is exciting, fascinating and captivating about country life and pursuits and is very much “the Bloom for country living” according to local organisers.



Funds raised go to Make-A-Wish Ireland, a children’s charity which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions and gives them hope, strength and joy – and this is the second successive year in which the charity will benefit from the event,Make -A-Wish volunteers will host a Wishes Workshop on the day and are inviting children to get artistic and creative. They can also visit the ‘Wish Upon a Tree’ trail, Regional Coordinator, Tricia Quinn, explained.“Make-A-Wish is delighted to be chosen as charity partner of (the) Waterford Country Fair. We rely on the support of the general public and events such as this to continue granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Last year we granted wishes to eight Waterford children, creating happy memories for them and their families. We look forward to being a part of this wonderful event again this June.”

The day-long event starts from 10am and includes jousting, sheep dog trials, poultry displays, falconry, dressage and more.

Fair-goers will also have a chance to try their hand at fly fishing, archery, fairy door painting and so much more, Committee Chairperson, Jo Breheny, explained.

“There’s a distinctive carnival atmosphere this year. We’ve totally changed the layout of the event so visitors can ramble at their leisure and see everything at their ease. There’s so much to see and do. We really encourage people to come along and spend the day with us.

“We’ve delighted to have the jousters back as they were a huge attraction over the past two years. All of the popular attractions are back, such as live music and beekeeping. There’s a chance to help paint a mural with a Waterford Greenway theme and take a virtual reality tour of the Greenway. Paul O’Brien and his team will be giving helpful tips on how to train your dog and we’ve lots of prizes for the best dressed fairy on what we believe will be a very magical and special day.”

Admission is €10 for adult and €5 for young children. Visit http://curraghmorehouse.ie/country-fair/ for more.