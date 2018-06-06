Waterford Film for All Presents “I Got Life”



Recently separated, Aurore, has just lost her job and to top it off, she learns that she will soon be a grandmother.

She suddenly realises that society is pushing her gently out of the picture, but when she unexpectedly encounters her first love, Aurore decides to rebel by refusing to play the cards she’s been dealt. Perhaps now is the time to start over?

Full of humour, charm, and optimism, ‘I Got Life’ stars a wonderful Agnès Jaoui in the title role and can be seen in Garter Lane Arts Centre on Tuesday next, June 12th at 7.30pm.

