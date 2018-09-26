Waterford Film for All Presents “Let the Sunshine In”

Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) is an artist living in Paris looking for love but unwilling to settle for the all too flawed men drifting in and out of her life. There’s a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who’s skittish about commitment.



What reads like the set up of a standard romantic drama is transformed, in the hands of director Claire Dennis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love. Let the Sunshine ‘Let The Sunshine In’ (15A) runs in Garter Lane Arts Centre on Tuesday next, October 2nd at 7.30pm. Booking at 051-855038 and www.garterlane.ie.

