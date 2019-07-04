Waterford Greenway book relaunched for tourist market

Last Christmas the history book ‘The Towns and Villages of the Waterford Greenway’ was launched to widespread acclaim. Reviewers described the book as:

“A splendid book, a glossy, table-top, feel-good, reason to shout out and be proud book” Liam Murphy, The Munster Express.

“The book is a triumph. It’s not just superbly produced and with fascinating illustrations. Above all, the text is also well-written, cogently presented and designed to last.” Professor Ged Martin.

The aim of the book was to create an accessible, well-researched history of the towns, villages and heritage along the Greenway. As well as taking you off the “beaten track” it also featured a concise historically accurate history of the railway. The target market for the publication looked beyond history enthusiasts to include locals wanting to learn about their native place and schools looking for history projects. With sales of over 1600 to date the book is now widely available locally.

The publication is now being relaunched for the tourist market as an attractive souvenir for visitors. Waterford County Museum hopes to bring the book out of the bookshops and into diverse locations along the Greenway including coffee shops, bike hire shops, accommodation providers, and restaurants etc.

The tourism launch by Cllr. Ger Barron took place at the Woodhouse Estate, Stradbally by kind permission of Jim and Sally Thompson. Cllr. Barron, one of the driving forces behind the Waterford Greenway, spoke of the importance of the Greenway to the local economy and the need for Waterford to continue to improve on what it offered visitors. He welcomed the book as a production that significantly enhanced visitor enjoyment of the Greenway. Cian Flaherty and Willie Whelan made contributions on what the project meant for their local history groups. Finally, Jim Thompson spoke a few words about his connections to Stradbally and how the book helped to promote the area’s history.

Do you want to stock the book? Waterford County Museum are looking for businesses around the county to stock the book on a sale or return basis. A proportion of the proceeds are retained by your business and the balance goes to support heritage in the local area. If you have an interest in stocking our publication, please contact Willie Whelan on 086 2748377 and he will answer any queries you might have.

Current stockists: The book priced at €20 is already stocked in the following outlets: Eurospar Abbeyside, Reader’s Choice, Shalloe’s Newsagents, Dungarvan Tourist Office, Waterford County Museum and Eason Dungarvan (all in Dungarvan). The book is also available in Mahony’s Shop, Durrow; Cunningham’s Supermarket, Stradbally; Kilmacthomas Post Office; Coach House Coffee; Breakwater Gift Shop; Dunhill Multi-Education Centre; Fogarty’s Shop, Portlaw; Portlaw Heritage Centre; Hickson’s Centra, Kilmeaden; The Book Centre; Waterford Medieval Museum; and Lismore Heritage Centre.

This 270-page book is the product of work by four heritage groups, eleven historians, three photographers and two illustrators over a two-year period. All profits from this book are being donated to Portlaw Heritage Centre, Stradbally Church Ruins Committee, Waterford Archaeological & Historical Society and Waterford County Museum.

Authors contributing to the book included Eddie Cantwell, Ger Crotty, Cian Flaherty, William Fraher, Chrissy Knight-O’Connor, Cian Manning, Seán and Síle Murphy, Julian Walton, Martin Whelan and William Whelan. Photographers for the publication were Eamonn Bolger, John Foley, and Patrick Kenealy. The original illustrations were provided by Michael Power and Anne Lannon Power.

The project was initiated and managed for Waterford County Museum by Willie Whelan. The museum would like to thank Waterford Council, The Heritage Council and Waterford Leader Partnership CLG for their support of this project.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper

