Waterford students in the awards frame

Bronagh Carron, responsible for the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, is pictured during the judging of entries in this year’s competition – the results of which will be announced mid-April.

In her hand is an entry entitled ‘Baby Tito – Aged 3′ by 15-year old Bolatito Fashola and another by 15-year old Nadia Stefaniak, entitled ‘Colour Blast’. Both are pupils at Abbey Community College, Ferrybank.



Some 579 students from the county are amongst those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the Competition – the 65th year of the event. The prizes will be presented at a ceremony in May.

