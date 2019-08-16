Waterford Youth Arts 25 years of Summer Theatre

Each year Waterford Youth Arts (WYA) bring in a professional theatre director to work with their teenage cast to create a play. This year they decided to go for a devised work with Grace Dyas who is a young dynamic writer and director from Dublin. You can see the fruits of their labour when they present their new work ‘We have 11 Years to save the planet, but we only have today to save ourselves’ in Garter Lane from August 21st to 24th.

It’s real. It’s happening, it’s an emergency; a crisis. The planet is under threat and the consequences of not acting are devastating.



How can we can sing and dance when the world is burning up? The planet is under threat, a global crisis, but we don’t have know how or have the ability to do anything about it, we are young people, what can we do? And everyone around us seems to have their heads buried in the sand. Maybe we should just try to enjoy the summer, make theatre, make memories. Forget about it. But we can’t. Can we? We want to put on a good show, everyone loves the Summer Project. But some of us want to act, to take a stand, use this platform. The drama will unfold from the ensuing conflict.

25 young people from Waterford explore climate change, mental health and explore the whole notion of theatre and you can see what they created in Garter Lane Theatre on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd and the 24th of August at 8pm each evening, this new play is too important to be missed.

Tickets are €10 for teenagers and €15 for adults and can be purchased

through www.garterlane.ie or by calling 051 855038 or by visiting their premises at 22 O’Connell St, Waterford and booking today.

This play is not suitable for young children.