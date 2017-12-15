Wesołych Świąt! Christmas in the Polish Community in Waterford

The Polish Christmas Craft Market has returned to Waterford as part of the Winterval festival, sharing Polish Christmas traditions with the Waterford community. Michelle Heffernan spoke to active members of the Polish community in Waterford, to shed light on how their community celebrates the festive season.

The Polish Christmas Craft Market

The Polish Christmas Craft Market has been part of Winterval from its very formation; The first CEO of Winterval, Barry Monaghan, reached out to Kris Wisniewski(below)through his online forum for Polish people in Waterford (waterpol.org).

Together they planned a way to incorporate traditions of the newer Waterford community into the seasonal celebrations. What began as a small food stand and workshop has grown now into a bustling Polish market, running December 7th to 10th and 14th to 23rd at 17-18 O’ Connell Street. There will be arts and crafts workshops, as well as specialty gingerbread-making classes, where you can bake and decorate your own gingerbread shapes.

Up to 30 artists form the Polish community will showcase a selection of knits, jewellery, handbags, scarves, Christmas cards, wall art and much more at the in-house gallery. Entry to the Polish Christmas Craft Market is free. Call Bart on 085-7557855 for more information or see www.winterval.ie.



Magdalena Karol: at home on Suirside

Magdalena had planned to come to Ireland for two months in 2004; 13 years later she still hasn’t gone home.

“I feel more myself here” explains the artistic Magdalena, who has been heavily involved in the arts and culture scene here.

Attending WIT to study Fine Art with Performance, Magdalena went on to complete a Masters in Performatic work and collaborate with the likes of Spraoi and Waterford Walls.



An open and warm lady, Magdalena likes to “discover Christmas through different perspectives” and incorporate Irish traditions into her celebrations as well as Polish customs.“I really love Christmas crackers” she laughs, explaining these cannot be found in her home village outside Gdansk.“I’m taking these to Poland this year” In her home in Poland Magda will also dine on the 24th December, sharing a table of 12 courses with her family. Before feasting, Magda’s family will ‘break bread’, a ritual whereby each guest shares bread with each other guest, and makes a heartfelt wish of goodwill to that family member.“It’s a very emotional custom” Magdalena emphasises, explaining it’s a rare occasion she will see her father showing serious sensitivity. The family will also set the table for 12 guests-plus one; an extra plate is put out “for a stranger who could always come knocking at the door”. In her village, farmers too have their own Christmas Eve tradition.At midnight on the 24th/25th, the farmers will break bread with their livestock, as this is believed to be the one time of year that animals are able to speak. Reflecting on Christmas in Ireland, Magdalena appreciates the kindness shown in Irish customs and feels “everyone brings respect to the table” on Christmas Day. This month Magdalena is delighted to be returning home for and dining with loved ones on the 24th. She concludes: “Eating together, Laughing together, crying together – that’s Christmas”

Monika Janiszewska

Monika followed her college sweetheart to Ireland in summer of 2005, and stayed for another 12 summers!

Studying in Warsaw at the time, Monika explains how she fell in love in Waterford, both with her now husband Ryszard and the city’s people.

“I liked it so much I wanted to stay for a year” says Monika, who has been working in Geoff’s Café Bar since her visit in 2005. “I ended up staying forever!”

Monika and Ryszard have now been married for eight years and live with their two beautiful daughters Olivia and Maya here in Waterford city. Although Monika will spend this Christmas in Ireland, she still misses the traditions at her dinner table in Warsaw.



“You sit to eat when you see the last star in the sky” explains Monika, of the traditional Polish feast held on the 24th.”You have at least 12 dishes, and you can eat everything, as long as its not meat!”. While eating their feast Monika’s family would tune into live Christmas concerts on TV from various Polish cities, and suddenly after dinner Santa would appear with his presents. This year Monika will miss her family in Poland, but will bring her traditions to the dinner table in Waterford.“I’ll prepare 12 dishes still” she explains, all without meat. “I’ll make traditional Polish beetroot soup (barszcz) and dumplings with wild mushrooms (grzyby), but I’ll leave out the karp! “,she laughs, remembering one Polish dish she didn’t care for.Ultimately, Monika feels Christmas here is very much the same as Christmas at home. “The only thing different is the food tradition” she says. “At the end of the day, in Ireland or in Poland, Christmas is all about family”



Kris Wisniewski on Polish Christmas traditions

Kris was a fresh faced newlywed when he moved to Waterford city in September of 2006. “We came here for our honeymoon,” Kris explains, and three months later he and his wife Iwa moved over permanently.

Kris, now a sales assistant in Morris’ DIY, had always held a strong interest in Irish culture. Having studied English at University in Poland, he completed a Masters on the political turmoil in Northern Ireland, and spent a period of his studies in Ireland researching the topic.

When Kris and his new bride found other Polish immigrants living in Waterford, they begun to envisage a life in the South East, and moved over permanently in September 2006.

While his family of four children and work-life are firmly rooted in Ireland, he still misses traditions of a Polish Christmas at home.

“In Poland, Christmas begins on the 24th”, explains Kris, who still finds Christmas trees decorated and standing in November a strange occurrence!

The tree is traditionally bought and decorated on this day, and the whole family will then share a huge, 12-course, meat free, meal. Each course represents an apostle, and a month of the year, and at home Kris has to eat part of each course or there are no presents! St. Nicholas brings gifts to the children late on Christmas Eve, but he also makes a small visit on St Nicholas’ Day (December 6th).

On this day, children “are given a warning” explains Kris. If the child is on the St. Nicholas’ nice list, they receive a small gift, but if a child is on the “naughty” list they receive a stick. This lets children know if they need to improve behaviour for the man in red. “I remember I got a stick once, when I was six or seven” Kris recalls. “It was the scariest thing ever!”.

This year, Kris will be helping to run the Polish Christmas Village, as part of Winterval, along with Bart Zdrojowy and other members of the Polish community.