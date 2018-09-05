WHAT’s “Stars at Night” on September 21st & 22nd

Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT) is looking for Waterford people to take part in lantern-making workshops to help them to ‘light up the night’ at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) as part of this year’s Well Festival of Arts and Wellbeing. “Stars at Night” will see dozens of large-scale star shaped lanterns, created by the Waterford community in workshops at Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT) on Friday September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.



Anyone over 15 years is welcome to take part and no experience is necessary. The workshop fee is €10 for a half-day or full day (20% discount for WHAT members).This year’s theme follows the joy and excitement created during Tom Meskell’s Night Flowers project in 2017. He has been developing this style of lantern making for 16 years and is looking forward to working once again with people from the Waterford community to create this special installation. “This is a great opportunity for people to make large sculptural forms with expert guidance,” he said.“Participants will get to learn lantern-making technique and will be encouraged to take ownership of the project in a meaningful way. They don’t need any experience, but enthusiasm is essential! The stars will be various sizes and we’ll work as a team to create as many as we can. The star lanterns symbolise positivity and hope and, when we get to light them up at night, we hope they’ll spirit the viewer away to dreamland.”

The 2018 Well Festival takes place from October 8th to 14th and the festival programme will be launched on September 17th. Places are limited so advance booking is recommended. Contact www.waterfordhealingarts.com, email what@hse.ie or call 051-842664. For more, visit www.wellwaterford.com