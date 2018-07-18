WIYP Marks Four Years of Deise Fun!

Waterford In Your Pocket (WIYP) marks its fourth birthday this month, an online resource which promotes the city and county’s beauty, businesses, events and entertainment on a local, national and international scale. Michelle Heffernan spoke to WIYP founder Paul Dower on growing a hobby into a full time Waterford tourist platform, which currently advertises Waterford to 150,000 people every single week.

“I just love telling people about Waterford,” says Paul Dower, reflecting on his labour of love. “We just want to promote what we have here in Waterford, positivity, pride of place and to tell the world Waterford is where we work, live and play”.When Paul returned to Waterford from Munich, Germany in 2002, he had no idea his hobby for photographing his home place would ultimately become his new full-time career.“I started to get interested in photography and a friend of mine had the idea of starting a Facebook page to share my photos of the places we visited – so WIYP was born!”

While living in Munich, Paul had noticed tourists using a visitors’ handbook called “Munich in Your Pocket”. Alighting on the popularity of smart phones, Paul envisaged a similar way to keep Waterford events, attractions, and entertainment right at our fingertips.“With everyone having access to the internet via smart phones, I thought, if you have your smart phone in your pocket, then you will always have a little bit of Waterford in Your Pocket,” he said.Given that WIYP was purely a past time for Paul, it’s incredible just how huge it has grown.

The WIYP Facebook page has over 37,000 likes: “Together with Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and our website we reach around 150,000 every week all over the world,” Paul commented.In spite of its success on social media Paul admits: “There were no clear goals when we started WIYP. All we wanted to do was to show off the beauty spots of Waterford. But then we started to see that there were events taking place across the county so we started to share them on our Facebook page and they became very popular and the numbers just started to grow.”Astonishingly, at its highest engagement, WIYP has reached millions, both at home and abroad. “The highest reach we ever had was 21 million people which is an amazing number,” said Paul.

Moreover, the biggest “pinch me now” moment for WIYP came in 2016. Paul says “we did a Facebook Live Stream of the Spraoi Parade and the whole video was viewed 260,000 times! That just blew me away.”Although the WIYP Facebook page and website does generate revenue for Paul, he isn’t in it for hits, numbers or figures.“It’s tough going but it’s a labour of love. It’s not about the numbers, it’s the fact of being in a position to be able to do what I do. With the amount of hits we get on WIYP people seem to like what we do and we just want to promote what we have here in Waterford.”

The objective of WIYP is to help Waterford tourism and trade, and Paul consistently works with local businesses and artists to help get their message out there to a wider audience.“All our events are shared free of charge and there are lots of small organisations out there that are working from very small or no budgets so it’s just our way to pay it forward and hope that these events will be supported by the public.”Recently Paul has also realised another way WIYP can help Waterford projects to boost their event: advertising on Facebook.“We’re trying to push is for people to add Waterford In Your Pocket as a co-host on their Facebook events. By doing this their event would be added automatically to our events page and would have a far greater reach.”

Reflecting on the last four years, Paul is not at all fatigued by WIYP and remains wholly enthused for Waterford and its future.”It will never cease to amaze me how many people are working in the background in our communities to enhance everything in Waterford for all of us,” he said.”I can see firsthand how engaged the Waterford City and County Council is promoting culture and heritage and events…I’m a true believer in collaboration and think that we have a bright future here in Waterford as we grow our communities.”Celebrating the latest WIYP milestone, Paul would also like to especially thank those wonderful Waterfordians who helped him along this journey.

“At the very start there was Cian Foley and Liz Murphy they had some great ideas and insights. Darren Skelton was and is a great source of inspiration. Tadhg Williams has been a great help and had some great ideas along the way and then there’s Roddie Cleere who was instrumental in making a lot of the videos in the past! There is one constant though and that’s my wife Jean. She has done Trojan work and all behind the scenes but without her WIYP wouldn’t be what it is!

Overall it’s been a WIYP whirlwind for Paul and his team, and he couldn’t be more grateful about this four-year journey.“I just love doing what I’m doing. I’m after meeting so many people and making some great friends.” He saved his final words for all the followers and supporters of WIYP: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped out and worked tirelessly to organise events around the county- you are the ones that keep me busy.”A true blue to the core he concludes “Up the Deise!” Thank you too Paul: we look forward to another year of WIYP cheer!

If you would like to contact Waterford in Your Pocket about an event or project email Paul Dower at paul@waterfordinyourpocet.com. He would be delighted to help!