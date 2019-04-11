Works in Progress with Waterford Youth Arts

Works In Progress (WIP), which takes place at Garter Lane on Tuesday, April 16th (8pm), is an opportunity for drama members of Waterford Youth Arts (aged 15 to 19) to take complete creative control. They will write, stage, direct, choreograph and perform pieces of theatre, contemporary dance, circus routines, as well as singing and spoken word, it’s a chance for the young people to completely take over the stage.



They also have an opportunity to assist with lighting design and sound design as well stage manage the entire production, allowing them to experience all aspects of theatre.All the pieces will run for between five and ten minutes, allowing for a night of variety in a wide range of the arts, and having an audience allows young people to receive feedback on their work which will help them to develop their skills.

There is some great new writing talent on show and fantastic comedic humour with Saorla Rodger writing a hilarious piece on counselling for couples. There are a number of monologues on all aspects of life. Brian Cahill will be performing a contemporary dance which he choreographed himself and Mary O’Donoghue, a member of both Circus Skills and Drama at WAY, will perform a Poi Routine, as well as taking a modern look at Shakespeare. There’s even a short musical on the programme!

Tickets are only €5 and can be purchased through www.garterlane.ie. This is a fantastic opportunity to see what the next generation of artists are interested in creating.