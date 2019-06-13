‘Closure’ for family of missing Mary Ryan

Eoghan Dalton Reports

The daughter of a city woman who had been missing since last year thanked the public for their help throughout recent months, following the discovery of a body in Carlow.

Mary Ryan, 54, was last seen at Clonard Park on 15th December and appeals have been issued by her family and Gardaí several times over the past several months.

It’s understood that a body discovered in the river in Carlow last week had Mary’s personal belongings on it. In a post on Facebook, her daughter Megan said her family now have closure from the tragedy.



“With a heavy heart, myself and my grandmother just want to let everyone know we have finally got some closure on my mother’s disappearance. “Unfortunately it wasn’t the news we were expecting as we are all in total shock and disbelief but we just want to thank everyone for their sympathy and consideration these past hard and painful five months. “Both myself and my grandmother are happy we finally have some closure to this living nightmare and we are so grateful for all your help.”“Until we meet again rest in peace Mam, you’re at peace now,” Megan added. She and her grandmother Peggy O’Regan had made national appeals on RTÉ’s Crimecall for help in tracing Mary.

Concern was raised by a neighbour who realised she hadn’t seen her for a few weeks. She’d been due to collect a social welfare payment on 18 December but failed to do so and further payments went uncollected.Mary was described as being 5’ 7’’ in height, of slight build and with black hair. It is not known what clothing Mary was wearing when last seen.