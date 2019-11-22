‘I Don’t Believe It’

• Council CEO rubbishes company’s plans to create 1,500 jobs

• But Cheekpoint entrepreneur says he’s committed to the project

Eoghan Dalton Reports

A company’s plans to create 1,500 jobs in Waterford and the South East have been dismissed by the chief executive of Waterford Council Michael Walsh. He said he has never believed in the promise made by financial services company Woodbrook Group last December, when its CEO revealed a desire to base an Irish HQ in Waterford.



Michael Doherty, who is a native of Cheekpoint, Co Waterford, heads up the Cyprus-based advisory firm and he told local media last year that he would establish a health insurance company in the city as part of a €100 million investment with the jobs created over four years.However, speaking last Thursday in Dungarvan’s Council chamber, Mr Walsh told politicians: “Nobody ever spoke to me about that [the 1,500 jobs] at the time. I didn’t believe it at the time and I still don’t believe it.”

He had been responding to Cllr Declan Clune (SF) who queried whether the project was “dead in the water”.Despite the Council CEO’s blunt dismissal, Mr Doherty has insisted the project is still a runner. He told The Munster Express that he is “committed” to basing a financial services company in Waterford but admitted he is encountering “huge issues” including delays to the North Quays project, a regional housing shortage, Waterford Airport and a technological university for the South East.

Mr Doherty, who is considered to be one of the most influential people in the global financial services sector by trade media, also shot back against Michael Walsh’s remarks in the Council chamber, referring to the Council’s financial difficulties: “I’m not waiting for calls from a guy who can’t even budget his books. What he says is immaterial to me