Big Deise Sleep Out raises over €20,000



The Big Deise Sleep Out, in aid of Focus Ireland, which was held at the Edmund Rice Centre on Friday, November 30th, has raised over €20,000 thus far, much to the delight of Cathryn O’Leary, the charity’s Regional Fundraiser.”I think everyone who slept out on the night will all agree that it was quite an experience as the weather was so inclement,”she stated. “But on the other hand we really did get taste of what it must be like fo rpeople who have no choice but to go through that day in day out.”

Ms O’Leary added: “We were absolutely delighted with the numbers of people who turned up on the night there were 120 brave volunteers there to stand in solidarity with those who are experiencing homelessness. Monies are still coming in but at the moment it looks like we will surpass our target of €20,000 which is amazing…The support Focus Ireland has had from he people of Waterford and the South East has been absolutely amazing especially over the past few years. – you are all absolutely amazing.”Focus Ireland have provided

homeless services in Waterford for the last 18 years, with the city is now the charity’s largest centre outside of Dublin with over 300 people accessing their Waterford services monthly.In the past year, Focus Ireland has helped 491 households in Waterford who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless