CAB Activity Across Both City & County

Eoghan Dalton Reports

There are currently 10 investigations being carried out in Waterford by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB). Three of these are full investigations while the remaining seven are preliminary, with the law enforcement agency still considering whether to proceed with a full inquiry into each case. In a presentation to Waterford City & County Council’s Joint Policing Committee last week, members were surprised to hear that people with information on criminal activity would not have to be called as a witness in the event a case proceeds to trial.

Dungarvan-Lismore’s Cllr James Tobin (FF) said from his experience “one of the biggest fears of the public when reporting any crime is that they may be called as a witness”.

Chief Bureau Officer Pat Clavin said CAB would examine property portfolios, vehicles and accounts while gathering evidence, which would then be used to supports it case. He said a key aspect of their work, once brought to the courts, is that it isn’t based on reasonable doubt. Instead it centres around “balance and accountability” with the effect being that the standard is lower and is easier to secure a prosecution.



The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was set up in 1996 following the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin as a way of tackling organised crime. While it involves members of the Gardaí in its work, it is an independent statutory body also made up of forensic accountants, legal professionals and experts from the Revenue office.

Its minimum threshold for assets it can chase was €13,000 but was reduced to €5,000 by the current Government in 2016. There is no bar too high for the agency, with €2.7 million the highest amount seized to date. Chief Bureau Officer Pat Clavin summed up the body through its slogan to members: “You can contact CAB today so we can make them pay and take it away.”

Officer Clavin noted that the current ten investigations come with a note of caution. The agency records its cases by address, so “a person may have an address in Waterford but actually be active as a criminal in another area”. Seven CAB profilers are based in Waterford, he added.

People who may be potentially defrauding social welfare could also be investigated, he said, however Officer Clavin noted too that “CAB doesn’t deal with noisy neighbours or people you don’t like”. The key goal in going after those on the lower level of the threshold is to “take on low-level drug dealers before they become godfathers of tomorrow”.

Cllr John Hearne (SF) thanked Officer Clavin for previous work carried out in Waterford, but said more needed to be done to promote its successes so people can “see the fightback”. “In our own city here there was a criminal gang causing an awful lot of construction. So many tradesmen got ripped off. [But] when CAB did the raids I never saw a community so delighted that there was fightback. I think it’s hugely important that you get a scalp off the [criminal] organisation but we only heard about it in a roundabout way,” he said.

An example of recent success pointed to was a gang intimidating elderly people in Kerry, scamming them and setting up protection rackets in the county. Officer Clavin said Waterford was the latest stop of a tour of the country’s policing committees, with the aim being to engage more with localities and avoid becoming a talk-shop. Cllr Eddie Mulligan (FF) told the room there is currently “a lot of movement” among criminal gangs in the region.



For those with information they think may be worthwhile to CAB, the agency can be contacted in confidence on 01-666-3266 or info@cab.ie.