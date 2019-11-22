CEO expects €39m Plunkett funding to be confirmed in ‘weeks’

Eoghan Dalton Reports

Funding for the current sticking point of the North Quays redevelopment is one step closer, according to several local figureheads. Local Oireachtas members met with Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy last week to discuss the development, and left declaring that he had committed €39 million to the relocation of Plunkett Train Station. It would see a new station built to replace the existing Plunkett Station as part of the “transformative” redevelopment of Waterford city’s north quay. It is proposed that the largest mixed use real estate development would take place on the eight hectare site, with investment totalling €350 million.

The moving of the station east down the city’s quay had become a sticking point for the private developer in the multi-million euro project.



Politicians at the meeting included Minister of State John Halligan who claimed that Mr Murphy committed to funding the relocation as part of the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

Mr Halligan said that “talks are ongoing” with other departments on funding the relocation and added that it was “great to see the government reaffirm its commitment to this essential project”. In a statement, he said: “I, along with Waterford Oireachtas members, attended a highly constructive meeting with Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy today where it was confirmed that the capital funding required to relocate Plunkett Train Station on the North Quays will be covered under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

“We all know the transformative effect that the redevelopment of the North Quays will have for Waterford City and County.” Minister Eoghan Murphy’s office did not reply when contacted by this newspaper. The Department of Housing said that the meeting was “simply a discussion” and that “no decisions were made”.

Of the other two Waterford TDs at the meeting, Mary Butler (FF) tweeted that it brought them “positive news” while David Cullinane (SF) said the “game-changer” was the Minister giving the deputies his commitment with funding to come before the end of the year or early 2020.

Mr Cullinane said TDs heard that the Department of Transport would fund elements of the relocation.

At last Thursday’s monthly plenary Council meeting in Dungarvan, chief executive Michael Walsh said the train station’s relocation had been a “substantive issue” for the North Quays project. “The indication today is that it is resolved or very nearly resolved,” he told Councillors, adding that he didn’t expect official confirmation from the department for several weeks.

Cllr Eddie Mulligan (FF) told the chamber that, having spoken to the local authority’s finance office, it was his understanding that the Council has expended €9.2m on the North Quays to date.

He queried whether the further €39m was being requested on top of the original €105m applied for under the URDF stream. Responding, Mr Walsh confirmed that the €39 million funding was not an add-on and is part of the Council’s original application through the URDF, for which €6 million was received previously.

He added that he is “confident that there goodwill on all sides” to resolve the funding problem for the relocation of Plunkett Station: “On the whole I’d be satisfied there’s very positive movement in the right direction.”

This was echoed by Waterford Chamber CEO Gerald Hurley said, “We have had many assurances from Government that they are committed to the North Quays since it was designated an SDZ. However, now we are starting to hear some real figures, which is certainly encouraging.

Senator Paudie Coffey (FG) was not at the meeting with his party colleague Mr Murphy, and said he was confused by the surprise to the announcement. “Government has always stated its support for the North Quays since it was designated an SDZ and multi-annual investment from the URDF will ensure its delivery,” tweeted Mr Coffey.The project’s Saudi-backed developer Falcon Real Estate has said it will submit a planning application for the redevelopment by the end of November.