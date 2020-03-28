Creative students from Waterford to showcase Junk Kouture design

After yet another awe-inspiring display of regional glitz, glamour and re-purposed ‘rubbish’, Junk Kouture provincial winners will gather together for one last time at the competition’s Grand Final in 3 Arena.

Due to Covid-19, the event, due to take place on April 30th, has been postponed until autumn.

Taking to one of Ireland’s most prestigious stages, one local design will join grand finalists from across the country in a bid to be crowned the 10th annual Junk Kouture winner – ‘Crisp Condition’ designed by Aaron Ryan, Ryan Tubbritt and Dean Hayes from De La Salle College, Waterford.

Megan Kelly, Operations Manager, Junk Kouture said “This is our seventh final to be held in the 3Arena, and if the previous years are anything to go by, the audience is in for a fabulous night to remember! Large numbers of family, friends and fashion enthusiasts travel across the provinces of Ireland to support the designers and models, and nothing sounds better that the cheers of the Grand Final audience! So, contestants will definitely need to bring their A game, as well as their ear plugs!”

Overall, 80 creative teams will ‘strut their stuff’ and showcase their striking works of wearable, recycled art, in the hope of being crowned the kings or queens of the catwalk by a celebrity judging panel including star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing Michelle Visage and the X-factors Louis Walsh.

In addition to the coveted first place prize, teams will also be competing for €2,000 for their school, and €1,000 cash for their team. Five Regional Winners’ will also be given the opportunity to attend the famous Cannes Film Festival in May and for contestants planning a future in fashion, there is also the chance to win creative scholarships for sole applicants to the Limerick School of Art and Design, and Griffith College Dublin.

