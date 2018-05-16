Darkness Into Light 2018
Published on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 12:45 pm
A selection of photos taken at the Pieta House Darkness Into Light Walk held last Saturday May 12th
The huge crowds on the Darkness into Light walk last Saturday morning
The perfect pose after finishing the Waterford Darkness Into Light Walk in the RSC on Saturday morning last, featuring Alan and Samantha Clooney and Angela Whelan with dogs Molly and Toby. See News 26 and 27 for more photos. | Photo: Noel Browne
Caroline Dunphy, Marie Coady, Abbie and Marie Twomey.
Joan Freeman, founder of Pieta House who took part in the Waterford Darkness Into Light event is pictured before the start with the Waterford DIL committee, included were Antoinette Burle, Regina Mangan, Shirley Browne, Jo Cregan, Jim Griffin, Daryl Barry, Kevin O’Sullivan, Sinead Flynn, Georgina O’Donnell and Marianne Keating.