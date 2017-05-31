Diocese is ‘enthusiastic’ about future

A MEETING to address the future of the Church in the Diocese of Waterford & Lismore has been described as “positive and enthusiastic”.

A specially convened meeting took place last week where attendees expressed their determination to never succumb to the “derision and suppression” that the Christian vision is currently being subjected to.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan organised the special conference which took place on Monday last (May 22nd) in Clonmel’s Minella Hotel.

The meeting was organised in order to explore ways by which the diocese can respond to the pastoral needs of parishioners in light of the declining number of priests.

There were two sessions, one in the afternoon for the priests and one in the evening for lay people and priests.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.