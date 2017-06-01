Lyrath Estate is delighted to announce the return of Alva Pearson as Group Sales & Marketing Director for Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny.

A Wicklow native, Alva has lived in County Kilkenny now for 13 years, and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this new role. Having previously held the position of Sales & Marketing Manager in a 5 star Dublin property and a group role for a group of 4 star hotel properties.

No stranger to Lyrath Estate, Alva held the position of Group Sales & Marketing Director in Lyrath Estate for over 8 years up to 2012 and is very excited to be making a return to the property given the recent purchase of the hotel within the past 12 months and the current 5 million euro investment that is currently underway at the property.

As part of her Group role, Alva will also oversee the Sales & Marketing for the Springhill Court Hotel also in Kilkenny city. The property has just completed refurbishment of its ground floor and work has commenced on the revamp and redesign of their 85 bedrooms.

Exciting times are ahead for Lyrath Estate with their 5 million euro investment and a complete re-brand of the property makes for very interesting and busy times ahead for Alva on a marketing level. However, Alva most looks forward to reaching out to former and current business clients of the hotel as well as engaging with new clients. It’s a return but it clearly is new beginnings all around and a new chapter in the life of Lyrath Estate and the career of Alva.