Colleagues pay tribute to an “absolute legend”

Michelle Clancy: “Congratulations to Johnny, a well-deserved accolade for an absolute legend in the regional print and broadcast media industry who has brought a breadth of knowledge and proportion to journalism in Waterford for many years and been a much-valued mentor to countless aspiring young journalists who passed through the doors of The Munster Express, myself included.”

Jamie O’Keeffe: “Johnny was instrumental in me joining the Munster in March 2000 and I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity. I spent 11 years literally working alongside him and, as well as being a top-class journalist, he was a thorough gentleman. He was always great to give advice — not just work-related — and really looked after his troops in the newsroom. Johnny is a really entertaining raconteur, among other things, and he knew the perfect moment to inject some levity into a tense situation. As News Editor, he gave us reporters our head in terms of output and voicing our opinions, and that made it a great, fun environment to work in.”

Kieran Foley: “Before ever entering The Munster Express I was aware of the high esteem with which John O’Connor is held and, after spending time working with him, it was very clear to see why people regard him so highly. Johnny always set a great example and his manner in dealing with people was always courteous and respectful. He always had time for people and passed on great knowledge to all young journalists.”

Dermot Keyes: “I first met Johnny all of 18 summers ago as a wet behind the ears student reporter, and from the moment I first shook hands with him, I’d a strong feeling that I’d met someone who would leave a deep imprint on my professional life. His stories of a bygone age in journalism as well as the craic that was had within the walls of this grand old building often had me wishing I’d a time machine to see how different things were in the days of hot metal and type setting! Johnny steered everyone – and I mean everyone – who worked with him in the right direction. His advice and counsel remains a valued asset to a newspaper that he as a journalist is associated with above all others. Congratulations, John Rory!”