Death of Taoiseach’s grandmother Monica Howell

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in County Waterford last week to attend the funeral of his Grandmother, Mrs. Monica Howell (nee Whelan) , who died at Cork University Hospital on Monday 24th June.

Her maiden name was Whelan and she lived in Ballincoush House, near Dungarvan.

The Taoiseach was in attendance at St. Mary’s Parish church, Dungarvan on Wednesday last 26th June for the requiem mass and burial thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

Monica had been pre deceased by her husband Tom, who had died in a motoring accident in 2005. Her parents were Martin and Bridget, brother Thomas, and sisters Mai and Joan.

The passing of Monica is mourned by her family John Howell, Miriam Varadkar, the mother of the Taoiseach and Cora Moloney.

She will also be missed by her sons in law, Ashok Varadkar, and Tom Moloney, grandchildren Sophia, Sonya and Leo Varadkar, also Louise, John , Julie and Tom Junior Moloney as well as great grandchildren.

Kiely’s Funeral Home, Wolfe Tone Road, Dungarvan handled the funeral in what was a quiet and respectful event .

She was spoken about most kindly at the funeral and her good nature was mentioned. There were many associated with Fine Gael at the funeral, which we understand was well attended.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.