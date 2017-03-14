But drugs remain a major problem

by Justine Dwyer

A steady downward trend in crime has been reported by Gardaí in Waterford, according to Superintendent Chris Delaney when detailing the 2017 Policing Plan to members of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) last week.

A huge amount of work, man hours and dedication has gone into cracking down on criminal gangs in the area he said and he particularly thanked members of the public who have assisted Gardaí in their inquiries.

While crime in general was down in Waterford City and Tramore, increases had been recorded in Dungarvan, he said. However he added he was confident that local Gardaí had the situation under control and were targeting relevant parties.

“We had a very significant and successful operation which was undertaken in February – Operation Storm,” he said.

“There were over 32 arrests with 50 Gardaí involved, both plain clothes and uniform, the drugs unit and the crime unit, all of them targeting specific criminals. We had built up very good intelligence and it is very important that we thank the public who have assisted us greatly . We need to keep that level of vigilance going,” he said. However he said, heroin and general drug crime continue to be a cause for major concern.

JPC Vice Chair, Cllr Eddie Mulligan (FF), welcomed the provisional crime statistics and the downward trend of crime figures, in Waterford for the last six years. However he challenged the Gardaí, that they were not doing enough to tackle the statistics, which show increases in rural burglaries and increases in criminals using the city to distribute drugs.

Welcoming the overall reduction in burglary statistics, Cllr Mulligan pointed out that he was troubled to read that the Dungarvan area, appeared to have seen a significant increase in burglaries.

Discontent with the continuing non disclosure of policing numbers, for operational reasons at JPCs, Cllr Mulligan sought further clarification on how Waterford’s rural areas compared to the national average.

“All I hear, on the ground, is that there is no significant visible Garda presence anywhere to the level that is required,” he stated “It is now time for the current Minister to turn her attention to addressing, at the very least, a minimum number of Gardaí patrolling our rural areas based on population numbers. The people of Waterford deserve a Minister that will deliver minimum policing levels within our Communities, which will keep us safe and secure.”

He added that city centre residents were very concerned about drug use in the city centre and they felt not enough resources were being put into apprehending the gangs responsible.

Superintendent Delaney replied that he would not go into numbers for operational purposes. When asked had the drugs unit been reduced or disbanded he said it hadn’t.

“We have a dedicated drugs unit. I cannot give out numbers because we have to be guarded. We adopt a divisional approach to the issue of drugs, utilising staff within the three districts and interchanging them depending on the target.”

He said that combating the drugs problem was their priority. “We take on board everything you tell us. There have been multiple convictions as a result of all the information we have been given. We will allocate the correct resources and it is our objective to eliminate the scourge of drugs. We would love to apprehend every single drug dealer in the city but it’s resource heavy and we have to prioritise.”