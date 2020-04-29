Farewell to sporting stalwarts

Waterford lost two sporting icons last week with the announcement of the deaths of Joe Harney and Jimmy Searson, both stalwarts of their respective sports.

Joe Harney was a member of the 1959 Waterford All-Ireland Senior Hurling winning team and went on to wear his county colours until 1962.

He helped his club Ballydurn to the county junior title with victory over Fourmilewater in the 1962 final.

Joe always maintained his interest in Gaelic Games in his beloved Waterford and in recent years he loved to watch the next generation of his family line out in the county colours. He was laid to rest on Sunday last.

Jimmy Searson was the epitome of the volunteer who worked diligently and without complaint.

As a young teenager he formed Ferrybank AFC and left no stone unturned to keep the club going. He was Honorary President of both the Waterford Junior League and of Ferrybank FC and was elected Chairman of the Munster Football Association in 1969.

Jimmy was presented with the FAI ‘Hall of Fame’ award in 2010. He was laid to rest on Friday last.

May Joe and Jimmy rest in peace.

Sympathies are extended to all their family members and friends, particularly in these difficult circumstances where we cannot grieve in the ways to which we’ve become accustomed.