Mr Mulhall heads to Washington

By Justine Dwyer



The rise and rise of Waterford diplomat Dan Mulhall continued this week with the news that he has been appointed Irish ambassador to America taking over from Anne Anderson who is retiring from the post.

Originally from Lower Yellow Road, Dan’s success is a result of many years of hard work and dedication to his job. Educated in Mount Sion school, Dan went on to study at University College Cork and Murdoch University in Western Australia.

He entered the civil service in 1978 as a third secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs before working his way up to becoming ambassador to Malaysia in 2001.

In 2009 he was named the official envoy to Berlin before becoming the 14th Irish Ambassador to Britain in September 2013.

Son of the late Thomas and Alice Mulhall from Lower Yellow Road, Dan is married to Greta and they have two children, Tara and Jason. He has three brothers, Anthony, Brendan and Kieran and two sisters, Maria and Louise.

An avid user of Twitter and a keen blogger, Dan maintains strong links with Waterford and returns home regularly to visit his family.

Speaking to The Munster Express, Mr Mulhall said it had been an honour for him to serve Ireland as Ambassador in London for the past four years and added that he was delighted to have the opportunity to serve in Washington from August onwards.

“Like the UK, the United States is one of our most important international partners, a country with which we have huge trade and investment links as well as powerful people-to-people connections as a consequence of the history of Irish emigration to the US,” he said.

He added that he’s looking forward to pursuing Ireland’s many interests in the United States in the years ahead.

“I am delighted to have been chosen by our Government for this important post. It will be a privilege for me to promote trade, investment and tourism during my time in the US, and to connect with the sizeable, influential Irish-American community there.”