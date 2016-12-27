“IT’S TIME TO END BYPASS DISGRACE”

Campaign to end N24 carnage gains cross-county support

Dermot Keyes & Kieran Foley

Councillors in Waterford, South Kilkenny and South Tipperary are demanding urgent improvements on a notorious stretch of the Waterford-Limerick (N24) road, which was last week dubbed the ‘Valley of Death’.

Over 500 people packed into Piltown Community Centre on Monday last, December 12th, following the December 1st death of Denis Walsh, of Jamestown, Piltown in a road traffic accident at the Tower Road junction.

“This is an emergency and this is urgent,” said Piltown Parish Priest, Paschal Moore. “I don’t need to remind you that this road has been nothing short of a catastrophe for all of us. It has been the source of nothing but pain and grief since it was first constructed. How much more as a community do we have to suffer needlessly? How many more people must be buried before someone in authority actually takes notice?

“The ‘Valley of Death’ and the ‘Valley of Tears’ are the most hostile places to be, and many from our community are in those places right now.”

Fr Moore, who chaired the public meeting, stated: “I have been ministering as a priest for over 46 years and I have never, ever witnessed anything like the tragedy and the heartbreak that this road has visited upon all of us. It is truly unspeakable.

“I have officiated at the funerals of numerous casualties of this bypass since it first opened in 2002. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve been called to the scenes of multiple accidents that have happened here over they years, and this is intolerable.

“We must not forget tonight either the hundreds of people who have been injured through accidents on this road. Some of these people have been injured permanently, and others continue to live with the scars and the trauma of what has happened to them, and we must not overlook the numerous drivers and passengers, who through no fault of their own, were involved in unavoidable crashes on this road. They too bear the pain and the remorse of what has happened. It is a scandal and it is a disgrace.”

Fr Moore called on those “who have the power to affect change to provide initiative and strong leadership in tackling all the problems and concerns associated with our bypass and we want this done once and for all”

“This is certainly no small matter we are dealing with tonight. As a community, we feel angry and bewildered by the number of needless deaths on this bypass. We have so many questions that need to be answered, and we are demanding answers, and we are here to demand these answers tonight.”

He questioned: “What about the millions of Euro that this death trap is costing us, all of us, in terms of loss of life, insurance, the emergency services, the Garda resources and overtime, the inquests, the hospital bills and the medical bills? The situation has become intolerable and we want to know how this is going to be resolved and we want to know when it will be resolved once and for all. The carnage and the mayhem must stop, and it must stop tonight.”

Fr Moore said that the local community had endured more than its “bellyful of grief and of tears at this stage and what we’re demanding now is action”.

He continued: “We know that from time to time, driver error plays a part in some of these accidents, but that’s nit the sole factor in all of these crashes. Something else is going on and we have to get to the root of it. It makes no sense that so many innocent people can lose their lives on such a short stretch of road.

“As a community, which has been battered and bruised by this road over the years, we can’t take any more torment. I’ve heard it said, that nothing can be done. Well, we believe that a lot can be done, and I’m sure that a lot will be done. We can’t suffer any more fear, anger or loss of life and we’re committed to taking whatever measures we have to take to ensure that the deaths and the injuries and the ordeals stop right now.”

Meanwhile, further calls have been made in support of the upgrading of the N24 Waterford-Limerick road by Tramore-based Councillor Joe Conway (Ind).

A motion put forward by Cllr Conway (Ind) in relation to the need for improvements on the N24 was adopted by local councillors on October 13th last.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland replied to Waterford City & County Council, stating that the upgrading of the N24 is currently not a priority – to the dismay of Cllr Conway who criticised the “Dublin-centric boffins of TII”.

Raising the issue once again at the December plenary meeting of Waterford City & County Council, Cllr Mary Roche (Ind) described the reply which was received from TII as “completely unacceptable”.

“I think we should go back to them again and ask what we need to do to ensure that this road is a national priority,” she said.

The reply from TII to the motion passed by Waterford City & County Council stated that: “The Government’s capital investment plan, ‘Building on Recovery – Infrastructure and Capital Investment”, provides the financial and strategic framework for TII’s activities during the period from 2016 to 2021.

The N24 is not included amongst those projects which have been identified for development during the period of the plan and, accordingly, the advancement of the scheme cannot be accommodated in the national roads programme at present.”

Cllr Roche described the N24 as a “very dangerous” road but highlighted that it is a “strategic road” for the South-East.

“In the old days of the South-East Regional Authority, this was their highest priority in terms of infrastructure for the region. It was their number one priority,” she said.

In response to Cllr Roche, Director of Services Fergus Galvin said he would make further contact with TII in order to seek a more “comprehensive” response.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday last, Transport Minister Shane Ross committed himself to visiting the troublesome bypass following an invitation by Kilkenny TD John McGuinness (FF).