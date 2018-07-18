Man Assaulted Girlfriend and Broke Her Leg

A County Waterford man who assaulted his girl friend and broke her leg, also gave her a swollen eye and cheekbone in a second attack, the Circuit Criminal Court was told.Shane Meagher of Feagarrd, Ballysaggent, Lismore, pleaded guilty to committing an assault on the woman on November 27th, 2016.The court was told the couple were the parents of a young boy. Following the first assault the accused man paid compensation and completed a 12-month addiction programme. A Safety Order was also granted against him.

The couple were out socialising with friends in Lismore and a lot of alcohol was consumed. They returned home to her house at 1.30am and a row broke out over a cigarette lighter. Following the assault food was ordered in a Kebab Shop and the injured party went to bed. Later that day she went to a friend’s house and was advised to report the matter to the Gardaí.The woman did not want to see him go to prison. He had a good relationship with his young sonand was working full time and contributing towards the child’s maintenance. For the accused it was stated that he had a temper problem and was drunk and he deeply regretted what happened. At that time he was 21 but had now matured and had completed a domestic violence programme.

A total of €4,000 compensation was paid for the first assault and he was willing to pay further compensation.Judge O’Kelly said the accused kicked the woman in the face and body and treated her like a football. The appropriate sentence was four years in prison which would be reduce by 18 months in view of his guilty plea.The Court would have no hesitation in letting him serve the full sentence had it not been for the extraordinary generosity of his partner.The Judge imposed 240 hours community service work. “You should be very much obliged to the mother of your child. Only for her you would be going to prison,” he said. The case was adjourned until January next for the payment of further compensation