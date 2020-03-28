Nuns set up Dial a Prayer phone line

Eoghan Dalton

With the coronavirus impeding ordinary Church matters, an order of nuns in Waterford city has set up a phone-in service called ‘Dial a Prayer’.

The phone line will be a way for the faithful to receive prayers throughout the diocese of Waterford and Lismore during the pandemic.

The order is called the Sisters of Mary Morning Star and the initiative has been praised by Bishop Phonsie Cullinan.

It comes as regular Mass services may be delayed beyond March 29th.

The Sisters of Mary Morning Star, who reside in the old Franciscan Friary on Lady Lane, launched the service last Thursday, March 19th.

In a statement to media, the Diocese said: “The sisters want to bring the intentions, thoughts and prayers of people in the Waterford and Lismore Dioceses to the Lord in their adoration and daily Mass. This takes on new significance in the face of Covid-19.

“Other religious houses in the diocese will join in praying for these intentions.”

There are six nuns in all though they are not often seen in public. According to the Diocese one Irish girl is currently considering a vocation with the order.

While the Sisters of Mary Morning Star have more than 250 sisters worldwide, Waterford is their only Irish community.

The Dial a Prayer proposal came in response to Pope Francis’ call for spreading the good word and Bishop Phonsie Cullinan hopes that “it produces many great fruits”.

“This is very appropriate considering that it also fulfils the direction of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan, ‘Go make Disciples,” he said.

He added: “It reminds people of the importance of prayer and how important it is to ask others to pray for us.

“The initiative shows that even though the sisters are contemplative and are not usually seen in the public yet, their role is right at the heart of the activity of the diocese; in the sense that they are bringing the prayers of the people before the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

The sisters of Mary Morning Star are available on 085 7611822. They are available for phone call between 2pm–3pm to receive your intentions each day.