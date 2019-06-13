Radius Technologies acquires Fortuity

Radius Technologies, one of Ireland’s leading providers of private cloud, VoIP telecoms solutions and IT Managed services has acquired Cork-based IT company Fortuity.

Fortuity provides tailored IT infrastructure, maintenance and communications services to SMEs in Cork and the South West region.According to Jerry Buckley, MD of Radius Technologies “As part of our national expansion plan we had been seeking an acquisition in the south west region and with Fortuity we found a team with an excellent reputation in the market place who share Radius’ passion for excellent customer service and information security”.



Jerry continued “Radius provides a combined team of over 45 staff, delivering engineering, helpdesk and support functions. This, combined with our accreditation and security standards (Microsoft Gold, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001), has created an extremely positive reaction from clients and the wider market”.Kevin O’Regan, MD of Fortuity expressed his enthusiasm for the enlarged organisation. “Being part of the Radius team means our clients will receive a greater depth and bandwidth of support, excellent accreditation driven processes and access to a broad range of new private cloud and telecom solutions.”

“In any amalgamation our clients are our first priority, and we are delighted to see that Radius’ values and culture are completely aligned with Fortuity. Our clients are already seeing the benefits of our expanded team, product and service offering.”As part of a national strategic plan Radius are currently expanding both their Waterford HQ and Dublin teams across all levels and functions of the organisation. They have also doubled their data centre footprint and capabilities to cater for the growing demands in private cloud and VoIP telecoms products. To find out more about Radius Technologies visit www.radius.ie or call 1890 592500.