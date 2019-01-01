Ryan’s Bar issue like ‘The Forsyte Saga’

ONGOING issues surrounding a derelict Waterford pub have been likened to the

‘Forsyte Saga’.Numerous calls have been made for Waterford City &County Council to address Ryan’s Bar in Ballybeg which was gutted by a fire in 2011.



The premises, which is located in the heart of Ballybeg,has been lying idle ever since to the dismay and annoyance of locals.Some Councillors have previously expressed their belief that such an issue would not have been allowed to happening other areas of Waterford City. Demonstrations have been staged at the site calling for the Council to take action, including in September 2017 when locals highlighted health and safety concerns.At the December Metropolitan District meeting of Waterford City & County Council,Cllr Cha O’Neill (Ind) raised the issue once again when seeking an update on regeneration for Ballybeg.

He pointed out that residents in Ballybeg are still waiting for many of the services which they were promised and said there aren’t enough services in place for such a large area.Referring to Ryan’s Bar, CllrO’Neill said the issue is nowlike ‘the Forsyte Saga’.He sought information on the ownership of the bar and asked when the issue would be resolved.In response, Senior Planner Jim O’Mahony said the issue is currently outside the Council’s control as it is still awaiting an application in relation to the

site from the owners.