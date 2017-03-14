Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile opens to visitors

Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum is now open at the former St Mary’s Church (St Mary’s Lane, Kilkenny), which has been converted into a modern museum and will also be a venue for select events and exhibitions.

The 13th Century church and graveyard are considered the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland and is now home to eight centuries of local history.

As the starting point of the ‘Medieval Mile’ trail, it brings to life Kilkenny’s history as Ireland’s premier medieval city. Displays of the city and county’s civic treasures and replicas of some of the High Crosses of Ossory illustrate the local Gaelic monastic heritage and the ancient city’s historic role in Ireland.Visitors to the museum will see some of Ireland’s finest examples of medieval sculpture and the country’s largest collection of Renaissance tombs.

Highlights of the visit include the ornate Rothe Chapel with exposed tombs belonging to the medieval merchant Rothe family and the Kilkenny Room with its unique collection of ancient papers and civic records dating back to the 1200s. The Kilkenny Room also houses the pure silver Civic Sword and Mace, dating back to 1609 and the historically significant “Liber primus Kilkenniensis,” from 1231 which stands as one of the most important records of medieval town life in Ireland. The customer experience contains a long colourful interactive table similar to a giant IPad, an elongated plasma TV screen and projected imagery onto a giant wall allowing visitors to get immersed in the rich history with the aid of modern technology.The Medieval Mile Museum is set to become a key attraction in ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’, the Fáilte Ireland umbrella destination brand which offers visitors the opportunity to experience an immersive journey of discovery through 5,000 years of history.

The Medieval Mile Museum will open seven days a week April – October (10am – 6pm) and six days a week November – March (11am – 4.30pm).