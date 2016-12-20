“This crops up every 10 years,” says Aylward

The delay in publishing the Waterford city/South Kilkenny Boundary Review has been described as ‘an outrage’ by Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward.

In a statement issued on Thursday last, Deputy Aylward queried why there has been a “near 10 month delay” in the report’s publication, which is estimated to have cost €87,500.

“This scandalous process was commenced by the previous Fine Gael/Labour government with many people suspecting that it was an attempt to influence the last General Election,” Deputy Aylward claimed.

“People in South Kilkenny have been forced to suffer under a cloud of uncertainty ever since this bizarre review was announced. The failure to meet the March deadline has only made matters worse.”

Re-iterating his “unequivocal” in his objection to any amendment of the boundary, Deputy Aylward also re-iterated a contention made by Kilkenny County Council: “that it could suffer a potential loss of income of €110 million if the absurd proposal gets the go ahead… It is completely unfair that people have been left to deal with this nonsense for almost 19 months with no end in sight. The situation is utterly scandalous.”

Bobby Aylward added: “his issue crops up every 10 years or so and from what I am hearing on the ground, people on both sides of the boundary are sick and tired of it. Fianna Fáil fought the issue in my father’s time, in my brother Liam’s time and I personally fought the issue previously as a member of Kilkenny County Council.

“The sentiment expressed in the past resonates strongly with the people today. They do not want to see this proposal implemented.”

While Waterford Councillors raised the boundary matter at last Thursday’s Plenary Meeting at Dungarvan following Deputy John Paul Phelan’s (FG) intervention on Tuesday last, this newspaper didn’t receive a single press statement from any Waterford-based Councillor, TD or Senator on the matter.