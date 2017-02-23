Body Recovered from Suir

By Justine Dwyer

An extensive search and rescue operation was stood down on Saturday afternoon following the recovery of the body of a young woman in the water at Grannagh.

The deceased was identified as Lizzie O’Brien, formerly of Grange Road, Mooncoin but recently living in Poleberry, Waterford who had gone missing almost a week beforehand.

The 24-year-old had been reported missing by her family and friends and had been last seen near Rice Bridge some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning, February 11th and 12th.

Daughter of Michael and Liz O’Brien, and sister of Mark, Lizzie was a former pupil of Coláiste Cois Siuire and after leaving school, progressed to Equine Studies at Kildalton College.