City house prices up 14.6% in a year

Year on year house prices in Waterford rose by 14.6% to €148,298 according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report, but remain well below the national average price of €220,500.

The final quarter price rise in 2016 compared with the 19% increased recorded a year ago. The aforementioned average house in Waterford is now 42% above its lowest point.

Commenting on the figures, Trinity College economist and Daft.ie Report author Ronan Lyons, stated: “While prices edged back in many markets in the final three months of the year, this comes after some very sizeable increases in earlier quarters, particularly outside Dublin.

“Overall, the market continues to be characterised by strong demand, albeit limited by Central Bank rules, coupled with very weak supply – both of new and second-hand homes. This year has seen a number of measures that will serve to stimulate demand in the years ahead. Hopefully next year, the focus will be on supply.”