Man Charged After John Street Assault

On Friday last, Gardaí from Waterford travelled to Wicklow Town to arrest two men suspected of being involved in the Section 3 Assault which occurred at John’s Lane in the city on Monday week last, February 5th.



At 11.30am approximately, two males were arrested for assault and taken to Waterford Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

At 8.20pm, one male was released from custody with a file to be prepared for the DPP.

The second, Terence Jameson of 3, Dunbar Road, Wicklow (aged 35) was charged with an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997He appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Saturday morning and remanded in custody until Sunday.