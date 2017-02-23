Threat to Mental Health Services

UHW Acute Psychiatric beds set to be cut from March 1st

By Justine Dwyer

Health Services in Waterford have been dealt another savage blow this week with the news that the Mental Health Commission has recommended that the number of acute beds in the Psychiatric Unit at UHW be cut from 14 to a mere six as of Wednesday next, March 1st.

The unit currently services all of County Waterford and much of County Wexford, covering a population of approximately 300,000 people.

This latest proposal will have a catastrophic effect on local mental health services which are already stretched to the limit, claimed a host of local politicians.

Deputy David Cullinane (SF) tabled a motion on Monday morning to get clarity from Health Minister Simon Harris as part of his attempt to “robustly defend the services at UHW.” He said that recent reports suggested there were plans to reduce the number of beds in the psychiatric unit.

“I was already informed last week that there were vacant consultant posts in the Department and that there are curtailed out of hours services available. Provision of services to help and assist those with mental health difficulties is crucial and should not be reduced.” He added that any curtailment or diminution of mental health services should not be contemplated or tolerated.

It is understood the HSE has until this Friday, February 24th, to make further submissions to the Mental Health Commission.