Willie Donnelly re-appointed as WIT President

Justine Dwyer

On Thursday last, the Governing Body of Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) appointed Professor Willie Donnelly as the President of the Institute, a role he had held on an interim basis since April 2015.

Speaking about the appointment, Governing Body Chair Dick Langford welcomed Prof Donnelly’s appointment at what he said was a critical juncture in the Institute’s evolution.

“Professor Donnelly has the indisputable track record required to oversee the further development of the Institute and ensure the delivery of the Institute’s strategy in what is a period of significant change for the Higher Education Sector in Ireland,” he said.

He continued that WIT had more than 8,000 students across five campuses in Waterford city, with education delivered from higher certificate to doctorate level.

“The Institute has continued to make a huge contribution to the educational, societal and economic health of the region. We look forward to continuing with Professor Donnelly representing the Institute and working with a wide range of stakeholders at the highest level regionally, nationally and internationally,” added Mr Langford.

Professor Donnelly continues to lead the Institute’s re-engagement with Institute of Technology Carlow (ITC) with a view to establishing a Technological University in the South East.

Prof Donnelly said it was an honour to be re-appointed as President. “It is a privilege to lead an institute of such dedicated staff who, through their hard work and commitment, have established WIT as one of Ireland’s leading third level education institutions.”

He went on to say that he had a deep commitment to equality of access to third level education for all students in the region, irrespective of their social or economic background. “The Institute will continue to drive the economic and social development of the region, helping to ensure that we create employment for all our citizens.”

The appointment was made by the Governing Body of WIT with the assistance of the Public Appointments Service. Prof Donnelly’s contract will run from early 2017 to 2021.