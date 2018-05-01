“Blackbird” to run at Theatre Royal

Fifteen years ago, Una and Ray’s relationship had a profound and devastating effect on both their lives.

They haven’t set eyes on each other since. Now in a tense confrontation the past returns to torment them as they unravel their deeply conflicted feelings for each other. Revelations and recriminations fly in this lacerating and controversial story of betrayal, abandonment and lust. And therein sets the scene for ‘Blackbird’ by David Harrower, directed by Ben Barnes, and brought to Waterford by Central Arts, GroundFloor Theatre Company and Theatre Royal Productions for three performances only (June 28th to 30th).



Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play, ‘Blackbird’ is a complex portrayal of two people whose damaged lives are inextricably intertwined and will star Anthony Brophy (The Tudors) and British actress, Maria Guiver. This production is being funded by Waterford City & County Council.

Tickets can be booked at www.theatreroyal.ie or on 051-874402