Declan Doocey Becomes New Mayor of City & County

COUNCILLOR Declan Doocey (FG) has been elected the new Mayor of Waterford City & County Council.

He was proposed by Cllr Damien Geoghegan (FG) at the AGM of the Plenary Council held in City Hall on Thursday last.

In attendance were Cllr Doocey’s family, friends and supporters, current and former Councillors, Senator Paudie Coffey (FG), Senator Grace O’Sullivan (GP) and Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan. Cllr Geoghegan described Cllr Doocey as a “great community activist who takes great pleasure in seeing communities and organisations thriving and being successful”.

He noted that Cllr Doocey has held several officer positions on numerous committees over the years including with Lismore Point to Point and Lismore GAA.

Cllr Doocey, who is from Ballinaraha, Lismore, first served on Lismore Town Council before being elected to Waterford County Council in 2004.

He was re-elected in 2009 and was elected to the amalgamated Waterford City & County Council in 2014.



“He has served the people of Lismore with great distinction and will serve the people of Waterford with the same enthusiasm and dedication,” said Cllr Geoghegan.His nomination was seconded by Cllr James Tobin (FF) who described Cllr Doocey as “a very good friend” and an “outstanding community man”.He said he was confident Cllr Doocey would be “a very fair Mayor”. Meanwhile, Cllr Breda Brennan (SF) proposed her party colleague Cllr Pat Fitzgerald for the position of Mayor.This was seconded by Cllr Siobhan Whelan (SF). A vote took place with the following voting for Cllr Doocey: Cllr Liam Brazil (FG), Cllr Ray Murphy (FF), Cllr John Carey (FG), Cllr Tom Cronin (FF), Cllr John Cummins (FG), Cllr Davy Daniels (Ind), Cllr Damien Geoghegan (FG), Cllr Eddie Mulligan (FF), Cllr Jason Murphy (FF), Cllr Pat Nugent (FG), Cllr John O’Leary (FF), Cllr Cha O’Neill (Ind), Cllr M J O’Ryan (FF), Cllr Seanie Power (FG) , Cllr John Pratt (Lab), Cllr Eamon Quinlan (FF), Cllr Mary Roche (Ind), Cllr James Tobin (FF), and Cllr Adam Wyse (FF).The following voted for Cllr Fitzgerald: Cllr Breda Brennan (SF), Cllr Declan Clune (SF), Cllr John Hearne (SF), Cllr Joe Kelly (Ind), Cllr Sean Reinhardt (Ind), Cllr Siobhan Whelan (SF), while Cllr Blaise Hannigan (Ind) abstained and Cllr Seamus O’Donnell (Ind) was absent.

In his opening speech as Mayor, Cllr Doocey said he accepted the position with “great honour” and said he hopes to “do the role justice”.

In outlining his hopes for the year, he said he would continue the work of his predecessors in advocating for Waterford; ensure momentum is maintained on the North Quays project; fight to ensure the delivery of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford (UHW); continue the negotiations in relation to university status for Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT); promote the region to prospective employers; use the success of the Waterford Greenway to encourage further investment into the tourism sector in Waterford; and seek funding for Waterford Airport to ensure Waterford is the gateway to Ireland’s South-East. Cllr Doocey was congratulated by his fellow Councillors who wished him well.

Cllr John O’Leary (FF) was elected Deputy Mayor after being proposed by party colleague Cllr M J O’Ryan and seconded by Cllr Damien Geoghegan (FG).