Exam Helpline Opens this Wednesday

As you are making sense of your Leaving Cert results, the Institute of Guidance Counsellors is welcoming the launch of the NPCpp Leaving Cert Helpline 2018.

Hosted by th

The 1800-265-165 Freephone Helpline will open from 10am tomorrow to take calls from students, parents and teachers seeking advice and information on what choices are available to students, and is available until Wednesday next, August 22nd (see Freephone operating hours below).

The Helpline is sponsored by the NPCpp, The Irish Independent and the Department of Education and Skills and is supported by the IGC and the GAA.

It is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors who are fully qualified experts in the field of guidance counselling. A representative of the grant-awarding body, SUSI, will also be on hand to answer queries.

Every year the NPCpp Helpline deals with thousands of calls and helps students to make informed decisions. Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800-265-165 and speak to experienced, professionally-trained guidance counsellors.

All queries on third level courses, such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures, apprenticeships and further training options will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

To complement the Freephone Exam 2018 Helpline, Independent.ie will be running an interactive CAO blog tomorrow from 10am to 4pm and on Monday next, August 20th from 8am to 4pm.

Members of the IGC will also be staffing this, answering all queries and concerns around the results and further and higher education and career options: and there’ll be a live blog under the URL independent.ie/CAOlive.

Students and parents will be able to submit their questions to the expert through email contact@independent.ie, Twitter with the hashtag #IndoCAO, through the live blog itself or through the Irish Independent official Facebook page.

The opening hours of the Freephone NPCpp Leaving Cert Helpline 2018 are:

Wednesday, August 15th: 10am-7pm

Thursday, August 16th: 10am-7pm

Friday, August 17th: 10am-1pm

Monday, August 20th: 8am-7pm

Tuesday, August 21st: 8am-7pm

Wednesday, August 22nd: 10am-1pm