Festive Photos
By Michelle Clancy. Published on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 at 2:01 pm
A collection of festive photos from “Christmas Hat & Jumper Day” ArdScoil na Mara, Tramore, The “Christmas Day Swim at Tramore” and the “Michael Power Memorial Christmas Day Swim”
Pictured taking part in the annual Christmas Hat and Jumper Day at Ardscoil Na Mara, Tramore was Darragh Roche. | Photos: John Power
Pictured at the Christmas Hat and Jumper Day at Ardscoil Na Mara, Tramore were Jessie Flynn, Aine O'Sullivan, Padraig Cawley (Principal), Paula Halley and Anthony Leahy (Deputy Principal).
Annette and Nicky Flanagan, Elaine and Lorraine Collins. | Photos: Noel Browne
Rent Willett, Anna McSweeney, Momo and Irene Willet- O’Sullivan.
Pictured taking part in the Michael Power Memorial Christmas Day Swim which was held at Kilmurrin Cove were Liam Farrell, Brian Healy and Orla Péitseóg De Paor. | Photos: John Power
The Casey family and friends.
