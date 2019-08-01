Header: An Rinn stroll to quarter-finals

County Senior Football Championship

An Rinn 2-11

Portlaw 0-6

An Rinn became the fifth team to reach the quarter final stages of this year’s County Senior Football Championship on Saturday afternoon last where they proved too strong for Portlaw at Fraher Field.

The win for the Gaeltacht Club side means that the four sides which contested the semi-finals in last year’s championship are all safely through to the last eight along with Stradbally.The winners were full value for their double digit victory and although they did not come near the standard they have reached in recent years, they know that if they play to the best of their ability they could well make the big break through this year.



An Rinn were always the better of the two teams and having played with the wind at their backs in the first half they held a 1-6 to 0-1 advantage at the half-time break.Corey De Roiste opened the scoring for An Rinn with a brace of early scores which the Tannery Club side responded to with their only score of the opening half, a John Power effort on 11 minutes. Fearghal Ó Ceallaigh, Cory De Roiste, Donie Breathnach and Lorcan Ó Corraoin all added points for the West Waterford Club side to open up a five point cushion before Oisin Ó Ceallaigh played in older brother Fearghal for the game’s first goal just before the half time whistle, to give his side an eight point advantage at the break.

The Tannery Men enjoyed a period of dominance after the restart as they scored the first three points of the half. John Power got his second score of the game on 32 minutes and when he added a third score and Michael Donnolly also got his name on the score sheet it was starting to look as if Portlaw could well make a game of it with 24 minutes still too play.Corey De Roiste and Lorcan Ó Corraoin kicked scores for An Rinn to extend their side’s lead and in the process broke the Portlaw’s flow of scores.

12 minutes from the hour mark An Rinn made absolutely sure their name would be in the hat for the quarter final draw when Ferdia Ó hAodha finished to the net after a sweeping move up the field by his team mates.

Oisin O Ceallaigh pointed for An Rinn on 51 minutes and they should have followed up with the third green flag in this game but Christy Breathnach saw his effort rise high and over the Portlaw crossbar. There was still time for both sides to hit scores. Michael Donnolly pointed for Portlaw with five minutes remaining which was followed by a second point in this game by substitute Christy Breathnach who will have given his clubs selectors something to think about when it comes to picking the side for their next outing.

Portlaw finished the game with fourteen men after Tom Walsh was sent off on a straight red card in added time at the end of the hour which will mean that he will miss his side relegation playoff semi-final game after the draw for which will be made after the other three first round games are played. Spectators at this game were left somewhat frustrated particularly any neutrals at the game as both sides saw players wear numbers which were different to what appeared on the hand out given to supporters on entering the ground.

The line outs and scorers listed in this report are along with what appeared on the hand out with any known changes made.