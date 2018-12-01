Ruke Ogude of Sunday league TV

Waterford resident Ruke Ogude has brought a new dimension to the local football and last week he was filming at the St Joseph’s v Piltown Munster Cup match in John Grant Park. I caught up with this enthusiastic and talents gentleman.“Sundayleague.tv record, edit and promote amateur football (WJL) matches for the entertainment of the community for free. I am a non-profit organisation.I have covered a lot of the FAI Cup matches and I have been the camera man at Munster Cup and league matches.

You can find highlights of all the games on our youtube channel and exciting clips on the instagram page.



According to the fans I have brought a buzz back around the county for junior football.”He certainly had indeed and if you have not seen his excellent work to date check out the following;Sundayleague.tve:sundayleaguetv@outlook.com|m: 0830691717https://www.instagram.com/sundayleague.tv/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQWJuY7OcuiS07jnv3tpukA