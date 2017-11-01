TRM announce “Festive LOVE” fashion event in aid of hospice

The team at TRM Waterford on Michael Street is set to share the ‘LOVE’ this festive season as they announce ‘Festive LOVE’ all in aid of Waterford Hospice.

The occasion is a fun fashion-inspired evening, which is set to take place at the store from 7pm on the evening of Friday, December 1st.

Elaine and her team say that festive fashion and giving back will most certainly be on the cards however, romance is also on the cards as singles and friends of singles are invited to come and enjoy a frivolous festive occasion at the fashion store, where they might just meet their love this festive season!

Commenting on the upcoming charity event, Elaine said: “We are really delighted to host festive fashion event and especially in aid of Waterford Hospice. We opened TRM in April of this year and we are thrilled to give back to a local and much worthy charity ahead of the festive season. It is an opportunity for everyone including all of us at TRM to show our love this festive season and to give back.”

“This occasion is all about fun, festive fashions but also a brilliant opportunity for possible romance as we celebrate singles, we’re encouraging lots of singles men and women and their friends to come along and enjoy what will be a brilliant night for a brilliant cause.”



The event will get underway at 6.30pm on Friday, December 1st with music from a top DJ and a Heineken Light, plus Tia Maria Disaronno and Thin Gin cocktail reception sponsored by World Wide Wines. All of the festive fashions will be showcased and lots of festive treats and goodie bags sponsored by Urban Hype will be on offer in-store along with expert hair consultations.A limited number of tickets to the event are available for purchase at TRM Waterford, priced at €35.00 with 100 per cent of profits being donated to Waterford Hospice.TRM is currently shortlisted for the Retail Excellence Ireland Best Shop in the Country 2017 and are one of just 30 stores selected from over 600 applicants. For further details on the Festive LOVE and event updates check out www.facebook.com /TRMWaterford